Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 210

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.57 ($2.46).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 145.80 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.46).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,957,638.63).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

