Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Decreases By 8.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

