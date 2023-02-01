Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Declines By 9.1%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of AEZS opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.35.
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
