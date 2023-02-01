Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Drops By 9.0%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 9.9 %

CPS stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.15 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

