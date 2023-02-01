Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 5.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,075,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

