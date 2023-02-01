Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Drops By 5.8%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

ISSDY stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

