Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Decreases By 7.7%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Konica Minolta Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

