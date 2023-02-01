Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Decreases By 6.3%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

