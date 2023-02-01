Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 5.8%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of EDTXF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,155.87% and a negative net margin of 680.43%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

