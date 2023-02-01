Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $90.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSLLF. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($86.96) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($125.00) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of SSLLF opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $140.81.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.