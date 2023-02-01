Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sixt Stock Performance

SIX2 stock opened at €113.90 ($123.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.13. Sixt has a one year low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a one year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

