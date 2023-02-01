Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

