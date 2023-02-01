Spire Wealth Management Acquires 17,213 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 467.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 in the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Snap to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

