Spire Wealth Management Acquires 993 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 192,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KBE opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

