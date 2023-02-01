Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after buying an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GPN opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

