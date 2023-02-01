Spire Wealth Management Has $150,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 35.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.