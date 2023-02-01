Spire Wealth Management Has $164,000 Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2,538.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in onsemi were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

