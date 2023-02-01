Spire Wealth Management Has $173,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

CLX stock opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $169.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

