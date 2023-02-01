Spire Wealth Management Has $188,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Celsius were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 2.7 %

CELH stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

