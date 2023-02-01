Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,020,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

