Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 9,354 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

