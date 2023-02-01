Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,681 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.