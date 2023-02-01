Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

