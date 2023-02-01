Standex International (SXI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE SXI opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Standex International by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

