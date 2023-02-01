Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

