Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.35.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%.
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
