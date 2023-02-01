Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,611 call options on the company. This is an increase of 227% compared to the average volume of 3,242 call options.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLC opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $76.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

