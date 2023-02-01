Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 58,562 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,814 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.