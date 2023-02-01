StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.6 %

JAGX stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Jaguar Health last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

See Also

