StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.6 %

JAGX stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

