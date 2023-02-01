StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.6 %
JAGX stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.73. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $66.75.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.