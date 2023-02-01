StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

