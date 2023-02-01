StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OAS opened at $109.30 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

