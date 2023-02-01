StockNews.com Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Hold

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.