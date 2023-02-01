Strattec Security (STRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

