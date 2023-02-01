Strattec Security (STRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
