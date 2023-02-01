SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

Shares of SIVB opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.67. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

