SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %
SPRY opened at $6.86 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $247.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
