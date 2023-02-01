S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

