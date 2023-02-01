TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,052 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FSV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FirstService Stock Up 2.9 %

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.