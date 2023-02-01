TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.92 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

APAM stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

