TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.04 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $440.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $441.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

