TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.36 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

