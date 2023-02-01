TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.79 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bath & Body Works worth $24,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

