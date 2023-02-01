TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,967,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

