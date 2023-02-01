TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,010,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $255.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

