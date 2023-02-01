TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,798 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

