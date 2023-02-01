TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

