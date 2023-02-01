TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $150.63 and a one year high of $231.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

