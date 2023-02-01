TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $127.15 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

