Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Charles Crocker Sells 3,477 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
TDY opened at $424.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.81 and a 200 day moving average of $390.18.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.
