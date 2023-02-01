Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Charles Crocker Sells 3,477 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TDY opened at $424.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.81 and a 200 day moving average of $390.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

