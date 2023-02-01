Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 477,108 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $190,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,064,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

