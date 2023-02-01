Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

