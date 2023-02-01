Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

